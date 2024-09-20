Left Menu

Truck Plunges into Pit as Road Collapses at Pune Post Office

A truck fell upside down after a road caved in at the Pune City Post Office. The driver escaped unharmed. Fire and police officials are conducting rescue operations. The incident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:09 IST
CCTV footage of the truck which fell upside down in Pune. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A truck plunged upside down into a pit at the Pune City Post Office in Budwar Peth after a portion of the road collapsed on Friday. CCTV footage captured the dramatic scene.

Fire department officials confirmed that the driver leaped from the vehicle, escaping unharmed. The truck, belonging to the Pune Municipal Corporation, was on site for drainage cleaning tasks. The fire department and police swiftly responded with 20 personnel to manage the rescue efforts.

Fire Department PRO Nilesh Mahajan said they received a distress call at 4:15 PM regarding the incident. "At 4.15 we received a call that at the City Post Office on Laxmi Road a truck fell after the road caved in. Two fire vehicles promptly arrived. Metro officials are also on the scene, and JCB machines and cranes have been deployed to recover the vehicle," Mahajan stated. The cause of the road collapse is still under investigation. Additionally, two motorcycles parked nearby also fell into the pit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

