CPI Leader Criticizes Home Minister Amit Shah Over Constitutional Threats

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja has lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of misleading the public instead of addressing who poses a significant threat to the Constitution and nation. Raja's remarks came after Shah criticized Naxalism and outlined plans to eradicate it within 1-1.5 years, during a meeting with Naxal violence victims in Chhattisgarh.

Raja, however, contended that Shah should focus on addressing broader threats to the Constitution and nationhood rather than diverting attention to Naxalism. "Home Minister Amit Shah should introspect on who actually poses a grave threat to the Constitution, the Indian nation, and our secular, democratic republic," Raja stated.

The CPI leader also urged Shah to explain his strategy for improving the livelihoods and welfare of tribal communities. While acknowledging differences with Naxal ideology, Raja emphasized that Naxals challenge government policies and highlight issues related to tribal welfare. In response, Shah assured victims that infrastructure and resources in Naxalite-affected areas would be improved, promising cooperation with the Chhattisgarh government to implement health facilities and other essential services through PM Awas Yojana and sanitation initiatives.

