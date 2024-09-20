Left Menu

CPI Leader Criticizes Home Minister Amit Shah Over Constitutional Threats

CPI's D Raja criticizes Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming Shah diverts attention from constitutional threats. Raja demands Shah address tribal issues amid Naxalism discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:44 IST
CPI Leader Criticizes Home Minister Amit Shah Over Constitutional Threats
CPI leader D Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja has lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of misleading the public instead of addressing who poses a significant threat to the Constitution and nation. Raja's remarks came after Shah criticized Naxalism and outlined plans to eradicate it within 1-1.5 years, during a meeting with Naxal violence victims in Chhattisgarh.

Raja, however, contended that Shah should focus on addressing broader threats to the Constitution and nationhood rather than diverting attention to Naxalism. "Home Minister Amit Shah should introspect on who actually poses a grave threat to the Constitution, the Indian nation, and our secular, democratic republic," Raja stated.

The CPI leader also urged Shah to explain his strategy for improving the livelihoods and welfare of tribal communities. While acknowledging differences with Naxal ideology, Raja emphasized that Naxals challenge government policies and highlight issues related to tribal welfare. In response, Shah assured victims that infrastructure and resources in Naxalite-affected areas would be improved, promising cooperation with the Chhattisgarh government to implement health facilities and other essential services through PM Awas Yojana and sanitation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024