Security Tightens in Reasi After Encounter with Terrorists
Security forces have intensified operations in the Shikari area of Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, following an encounter with terrorists. Acting on specific intel, the police launched the operation at 1 pm on Friday, resulting in a firefight between both sides.
Security has been ramped up in the Shikari area of Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, following an encounter between security forces and terrorists on Friday.
Authorities revealed that the operation was initiated based on precise intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the district. A joint search operation ensued.
According to police statements, contact with the terrorists was established around 1 pm, leading to an exchange of gunfire. The Reasi district police confirmed the details via a post on X."
