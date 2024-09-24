Convicted Terrorist Yasin Bhatkal Seeks Custody Parole for Ailing Mother

Yasin Bhatkal, a convicted terrorist and founding member of the Indian Mujahideen, has filed for custody parole with Delhi's Patiala House Court. Currently lodged in Tihar Jail, Bhatkal seeks parole to attend to his ailing mother, who recently underwent cardiac surgery.

The hearing has been deferred to Tuesday, as the Delhi Police's Special Cell failed to submit a status report today. Bhatkal, sentenced to death in 2016 for numerous terrorist attacks, cited his mother's critical health condition post-surgery as the reason for his request.

In his petition, Bhatkal referenced Para 1203 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, which allows for parole under certain conditions such as severe illness of a family member. Known as one of India's most wanted criminals until his capture in 2013, Bhatkal co-founded the Indian Mujahideen and led multiple deadly attacks across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)