Notorious Criminal Killed in Ghazipur Police Encounter
Mohammad Zahid, wanted for the murder of two RPF constables, was killed in a police encounter in Ghazipur. Zahid had a Rs. 100000 bounty and died after a gunfight involving the Noida STF and GRP. The other suspect escaped. Illegal arms and liquor were seized during the operation.
- Country:
- India
Mohammad Zahid, also known as Sonu, a criminal wanted in connection with the murders of two Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables, was killed on Monday in an encounter with a joint task force from Special Task Force (STF) Unit Noida Kotwali Gahmar and GRP Dildarnagar Police in Ghazipur.
Carrying a bounty of Rs. 100000, Zahid engaged in a gunfight with the police, suffering serious injuries. He was later declared dead at a district hospital on Tuesday. Another suspect involved in the incident managed to flee. Authorities recovered an illegal .32 caliber pistol, two empty .32 bore cartridges, and a bag of illegal liquor during the operation.
The two RPF constables were killed on the night of August 19-20 in the Guwahati Express while attempting to smuggle illegal liquor. Their bodies were disposed of on the tracks. Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja stated that Zahid fired shots at police, injuring them, before being killed in the ensuing gunfight. The police continue to address others involved in the illegal liquor trade, Raja noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ongoing Investigation Into Hospital Murder and Financial Scandal
Global Outcry: Diaspora Indians Demand Justice for Murdered Doctor
Candlelight Vigil in Siliguri Protests Against Kolkata Doctor's Tragic Murder
West Bengal Unites: Vigils, Protests, and Calls for Justice After Trainee Doctor's Tragic Murder
Mass Outcry Over Rape and Murder Triggers Political Turmoil in West Bengal