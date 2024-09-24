Notorious Criminal Killed in Ghazipur Police Encounter

Mohammad Zahid, also known as Sonu, a criminal wanted in connection with the murders of two Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables, was killed on Monday in an encounter with a joint task force from Special Task Force (STF) Unit Noida Kotwali Gahmar and GRP Dildarnagar Police in Ghazipur.

Carrying a bounty of Rs. 100000, Zahid engaged in a gunfight with the police, suffering serious injuries. He was later declared dead at a district hospital on Tuesday. Another suspect involved in the incident managed to flee. Authorities recovered an illegal .32 caliber pistol, two empty .32 bore cartridges, and a bag of illegal liquor during the operation.

The two RPF constables were killed on the night of August 19-20 in the Guwahati Express while attempting to smuggle illegal liquor. Their bodies were disposed of on the tracks. Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja stated that Zahid fired shots at police, injuring them, before being killed in the ensuing gunfight. The police continue to address others involved in the illegal liquor trade, Raja noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)