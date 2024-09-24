Left Menu

High Court Ruling on MUDA Scam Sparks Resignation Demands in Karnataka

The Karnataka High Court's dismissal of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition against the Governor's approval for an investigation into the alleged MUDA scam has triggered calls for his resignation. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and other BJP leaders demand a CBI inquiry, citing moral and legal grounds for impartiality.

Updated: 24-09-2024 14:29 IST
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court's dismissal of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition against the Governor's approval for an investigation into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam has intensified political tension. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry and urged Siddaramaiah to step down to ensure an impartial investigation.

Joshi claimed that over 500-1000 sites had been illegally allocated in the past few months and insisted that the Chief Minister's resignation was essential for a fair probe. He described the High Court's ruling as an 'eye opener' for the Congress government, emphasizing that such a significant scam could not occur without political influence.

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar echoed Joshi's sentiments, pushing for Siddaramaiah's resignation on 'moral grounds' to pave the way for an unbiased investigation. Despite the adverse High Court verdict, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed calls for resignation, labeling the situation a 'political conspiracy' by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

