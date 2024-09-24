Left Menu

Gehlot to Protest Govt Delay in Gandhi Vatika Museum Opening

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has warned the BJP-led Rajasthan government of a protest on September 28 due to delays in opening the Gandhi Vatika Museum. Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra stated that discussions are ongoing about the museum's operation and a decision is expected by October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:19 IST
Rajasthan Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has issued a warning to the BJP-led Rajasthan government, announcing a protest on September 28 over the delayed opening of the Gandhi Vatika Museum. Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra responded on Tuesday, stating that discussions and decision-making processes are underway at the government level.

Kharra explained that a committee formed by the previous Gehlot administration for the museum's operation was disbanded through a bill in the last assembly session due to excessive powers granted to it. He mentioned ongoing deliberations regarding which entity should manage the museum—whether the Jaipur Development Authority, the Archeology Department, the Tourism Department, or a new institution.

Kharra assured that a decision would be made soon and emphasized the importance of protecting the invested funds and ensuring public access to the museum. The final decision is slated for October. Gehlot had earlier criticized the delay in a social media post, highlighting that the museum, built at a cost of Rs 85 crore, remains inaccessible to the public a year after its inauguration. Gehlot has also written to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, urging the museum's opening to promote Gandhiji's ideals of truth and non-violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

