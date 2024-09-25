PM Modi Slams Congress Over MUDA Scam in Haryana Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Sonipat, Haryana, took aim at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, implicating him in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) scam. Modi highlighted the Congress party's deep-rooted corruption days before Haryana's assembly elections.

"It has only been two years, and just look at the Congress government in Karnataka. The Chief Minister is facing accusations of a land scam," PM Modi said. "When he appeared in the High Court, he was dismissed. The court stated that a proper investigation is necessary in this matter," he added. Modi criticized the Congress by recalling past issues in Haryana, asserting that the farmers' lands were looted under their rule.

Criticizing Congress' treatment of marginalized communities, PM Modi stated, "Congress has always kept SC/ST/OBC away from participation." He emphasized that BJP stands for the rights of these communities. Shedding light on BJP's agricultural reforms, Modi noted, "The BJP government in Haryana has decided to give MSP for 24 crops; Congress avoided buying crops on MSP." He also praised the strides in economic and infrastructure development. Haryana goes to the polls on October 5, with results expected on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)