Unlocking the Benefits of Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit Scheme

Shriram Finance has introduced the Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit scheme, tailored for individuals seeking stability and minimal risk in their investments. This scheme offers high interest rates, particularly benefiting senior citizens and women.

The Unnati Fixed Deposit stands out for its flexible tenure options, ranging from 12 to 60 months, enabling investors to align their investments with financial goals. Additionally, high credit ratings from ICRA and India Ratings make it a dependable choice.

Despite offering predictable returns and easy withdrawal options, the returns on fixed deposits are generally lower than market-linked alternatives like mutual funds. This scheme continues to strengthen Shriram Finance's position in the NBFC sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)