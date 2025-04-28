Delhi's Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme: A Health Revolution for Senior Citizens

On Monday, the Delhi government unveiled the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, a pioneering initiative offering free healthcare worth up to Rs 10 lakh for the city's senior citizens aged 70 and above.

During its launch, an impressive 4,666 cards were issued from 4,671 total requests. Prominent figures, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, distributed the initial cards to beneficiaries at the launch event.

The scheme, praised for its universal coverage, is a collaboration between the Centre and the Delhi government, aiming to provide equal healthcare opportunities regardless of financial status. Health Minister Pankaj Singh highlights the program's portability and comprehensive medical coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)