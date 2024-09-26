Wall Street Gains as AI Optimism and Strong Job Market Fuel Rally

Wall Street's major indexes rose in volatile trading on Thursday, with the S&P 500 achieving an intraday record after Micron's promising forecast renewed excitement over artificial intelligence. Concurrently, a favorable jobless claims report alleviated concerns about the labor market.

Micron Technology saw a significant 12.9% increase following its higher-than-anticipated first-quarter revenue forecast, highlighting robust demand for AI computing memory chips. This uplift in chip stocks propelled the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index up by 2%.

Investors also analyzed a report from the Labor Department indicating jobless claims fell to a four-month low last week. The GDP's final reading confirmed a 3% growth in the second quarter. Chris Larkin, managing director at E*TRADE, stated that the current jobless claims data supports hopes for a soft landing in the labor market.

