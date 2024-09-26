Left Menu

SEBI Issues New Guidelines for Foreign Venture Capital Investors

Markets regulator SEBI has released new operational guidelines for Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs) and Designated Depository Participants (DDPs). The guidelines outline the procedures for registration, compliance, and investment activities. Existing FVCIs have until March 31, 2025, to engage a DDP; failing to do so will restrict them from making new investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator SEBI issued new operational guidelines for Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs) and Designated Depository Participants (DDPs) on Thursday. These guidelines detail registration, compliance, and investment activities for FVCIs and outline the roles of DDPs.

The transition to the amended FVCI regime, set to take effect on January 1, 2025, is designed to ensure FVCIs and DDPs meet updated requirements. SEBI has set a deadline of March 31, 2025, for existing FVCIs to engage a DDP or face investment restrictions.

Proceeds from investor sales must adhere to KYC, AML, and CFT rules. DDPs are also tasked with conducting eligibility checks within six months of engagement. FVCIs failing to meet these criteria will be restricted from new investments but can hold or sell existing ones. SEBI has also stipulated that any FVCI or its investors appearing on the UN Security Council's sanctions list will face operational halts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024