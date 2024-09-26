Left Menu

UAE to Launch New Climate Plan Ahead of COP29 Summit

The United Arab Emirates plans to release its updated national climate plan under the Paris Agreement, detailing its emission reduction objectives for 2025-2035, before the COP29 climate summit in November. The initiative aims to inspire other countries to submit their plans and emphasizes NDCs as platforms for growth and green jobs.

UAE to Launch New Climate Plan Ahead of COP29 Summit

The United Arab Emirates is set to unveil its updated national climate plan under the Paris Agreement, outlining specific measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions from 2025 to 2035. This announcement will come before the COP29 climate summit in November.

Sultan Al Jaber, president of the previous COP28 in Dubai, emphasized that the oil-rich nation will present its new nationally determined contribution (NDC) to the UN. This move aims to galvanize other nations into action ahead of the February 2025 deadline for updated NDC submissions.

NDCs are crucial for the Paris Agreement, pushing countries to set new emission targets to achieve net-zero by 2050 and limit global temperature rise to 1.5C. Al Jaber stated, "We should view NDCs not as a burden but as platforms for new streams of growth, green jobs, and a clean future." The forthcoming NDCs are a test of last year's COP28 commitments to move away from fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

