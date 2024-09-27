Record Highs in US Markets Driven by Strong Economic Data and AI Optimism

The S&P 500 achieved a record closing high while the Dow and Nasdaq posted gains on Thursday, driven by a surge in Micron Technology shares and strong U.S. jobless claims data that alleviated labor market concerns.

Micron Technology shares soared 15.78% following an optimistic revenue projection for the first quarter, highlighting robust demand for memory chips in artificial intelligence computing. This led to a 3.77% increase in the broader Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index.

Positive U.S. economic data reduced worries about aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts, as fewer-than-expected weekly jobless claims signaled a steady labor market. The final GDP reading indicated a 3% growth in the second quarter, supporting the narrative of strong economic growth.

