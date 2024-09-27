Left Menu

DUSU Elections Proceed Amid Court-Imposed Conditions

Delhi University Students' Union elections commenced following a court decision, imposing restrictions on vote counting until campaign material removal. Voting occurs from 8:30 am to 1 pm for morning students, and from 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening students. NSUI and ABVP leaders exchanged accusations of misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:03 IST
DUSU Elections Proceed Amid Court-Imposed Conditions
Scene outside Miranda House (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began on Friday after a Delhi High Court decision allowed the university to conduct the vote despite imposing crucial conditions.

Voting is scheduled from 8:30 am to 1 pm for morning shift students and from 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening shift students. The High Court barred the university from counting votes until proving that all campaign materials have been removed and public property restored. Counting was initially set for Saturday.

The court directed that electronic voting machines (EVMs) and ballot boxes be safely stored until further orders. NSUI national president Varun Choudhary expressed confidence in winning all four central panel seats, urging students to participate actively. Meanwhile, ABVP National General Secretary Yagywalkya Shukla accused NSUI of hooliganism on some campuses.

In the previous election, ABVP secured three out of the four central panel seats, including the presidency, with Tushar Dedha elected as president and NSUI's Abhi Dahiya as vice-president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024