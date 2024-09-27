DUSU Elections Proceed Amid Court-Imposed Conditions
Delhi University Students' Union elections commenced following a court decision, imposing restrictions on vote counting until campaign material removal. Voting occurs from 8:30 am to 1 pm for morning students, and from 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening students. NSUI and ABVP leaders exchanged accusations of misconduct.
Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began on Friday after a Delhi High Court decision allowed the university to conduct the vote despite imposing crucial conditions.
Voting is scheduled from 8:30 am to 1 pm for morning shift students and from 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening shift students. The High Court barred the university from counting votes until proving that all campaign materials have been removed and public property restored. Counting was initially set for Saturday.
The court directed that electronic voting machines (EVMs) and ballot boxes be safely stored until further orders. NSUI national president Varun Choudhary expressed confidence in winning all four central panel seats, urging students to participate actively. Meanwhile, ABVP National General Secretary Yagywalkya Shukla accused NSUI of hooliganism on some campuses.
In the previous election, ABVP secured three out of the four central panel seats, including the presidency, with Tushar Dedha elected as president and NSUI's Abhi Dahiya as vice-president.
