Controversial Posters Spark Legal Action Against NSUI Leader in Lucknow

An FIR has been filed against Shubham Kharwar, NSUI's state General Secretary, for allegedly posting provocative posters in Lucknow against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The incident has led to public unrest, and legal proceedings are underway, as authorities investigate the motivation behind these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:15 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against Shubham Kharwar, General Secretary of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly displaying objectionable posters in Lucknow targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The posters, discovered at the Darulshafa MLA residence complex in Hazratganj, contained content that reportedly disparaged the Chief Minister, prompting police intervention.

The complaint, filed by resident Dharampal Singh, stated he found the poster at the complex gate around 8:25 AM on April 1. The message, translated from Hindi, read: "I will not allow peace to prevail in the state and will keep the people of the state troubled in every way," attributed to the Chief Minister. It also identified Kharwar as a student leader from Lucknow University.

Singh accused "anti-social elements" of trying to damage the Chief Minister's image and incite public and religious disorder, urging immediate legal action. Consequently, the Hazratganj police registered the FIR and have commenced an investigation. The NSUI, established in 1971 and affiliated with the Congress party, is a major force in university politics nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

