Gensol Engineering's Anmol Jaggi Increases Stake via Open Market

Anmol Jaggi, the promoter and Managing Director of Gensol Engineering, has augmented his stake in the firm by acquiring additional shares through open market operations.

Jaggi acquired 12,000 equity shares in the company, enhancing his position from the previous 80,18,711 shares amounting to 21.17% of the total shareholding, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

During the June quarter, Gensol Engineering's promoter group held a combined 62.77% stake, indicating strong internal investment. Gensol Engineering, known for its expertise in the renewable energy space, specializing in solar power EPC services and electric mobility solutions, saw its shares dip slightly by 0.05% to Rs 841 apiece on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)