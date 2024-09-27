India Advances in Missile Technology with Indigenous Hypersonic and Long-Range Capabilities
India's DRDO is enhancing missile technology, working on hypersonic, Pralay and Nirbhay missiles. The Indian Army aims to upgrade rockets, and improve surveillance and training for operational readiness. Women officers are making strides in artillery units, reflecting the nation's inclusive approach in defense strategies.
- Country:
- India
India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is advancing its missile technology, with a significant focus on developing hypersonic missiles. The Indian Army is preparing to induct long-range cruise and ballistic missiles, including the 2,000 km range Nirbhay and the 400 km range Pralay missiles.
Speaking at a press gathering, Lt. General A Kumar, Director General of the Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery, highlighted the Army's missile acquisition plans and ongoing development projects. 'The missile programme is progressing well,' he remarked, elaborating on efforts to enhance the range, accuracy, and lethality of the Indian missiles.
Kumar also emphasized the success of the indigenous Pinaka rocket system, with plans to extend its range to 300 km. Further advancements are being made in ammunition technology, alongside collaborations with various sectors for developing advanced munitions.
The Indian Army is also focusing on modernizing its training facilities and infrastructure to better prepare troops, especially in light of the ongoing operational challenges along Northern borders. The recruitment and training of women officers within the Regiment of Artillery also signal a significant stride in gender inclusivity.
Reflecting on lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Kumar underlined the importance of evolving operational preparedness to stay ahead of future challenges and threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
