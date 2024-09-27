Left Menu

Banks Struggle to Mobilize Deposits Amid Soaring Credit Demand

Banks have faced difficulties in mobilizing large deposits to meet the rising credit demand over the past two financial years. Credit growth outpaced deposit growth, with the Credit-to-Deposit ratio increasing. The trend shows a rise in young investors interested in equity markets, while deposit accumulation slows, especially in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:22 IST
Banks Struggle to Mobilize Deposits Amid Soaring Credit Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Banks have struggled to mobilize large deposits in the face of rising credit demand over the past two financial years, according to a recent report by Infomerics Ratings. Outstanding credit disbursed by Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) hit Rs 1,64,98,006 crore in 2023-24, with the Credit-to-Deposit (C-D) ratio growing from 75.8% to 80.3%.

The Reserve Bank of India's April 2024 Bulletin reveals the incremental Credit-Deposit Ratio (ICDR) stood at 95.94% in March 2024, slightly down from 92.95% earlier that month. This indicates a much higher growth of credit compared to deposits, even on a Quarter-on-Quarter basis. The trend persisted from FY'19 to FY'24.

Contributing factors include alternative investments and significant cash holdings in the unorganized sector, particularly in rural areas. There's also an increasing interest in equity markets among young investors, with those under 30 making up 39.9% of the registered investor base by FY'25. To address these issues, True North Financial Services CEO Rochak Bakshi suggests banks focus on small-ticket retail deposits and calls for governmental tax reforms on interest income to encourage savings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024