Left Menu

Shapoorji Pallonji and Khurshed Daruvala Divest 7.14% Stake in Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, along with promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala, sold a combined 7.14% stake in Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy via open market transactions, raising Rs 1,040 crore. Their shareholdings fell to 6.95% and 0.13%, respectively. Major buyers included Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant market move, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, along with Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala, announced the divestment of a 7.14 per cent stake in Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy (SWSOLAR) for Rs 1,040 crore through open market transactions on Friday.

NSE bulk deal data revealed that Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd offloaded 1.35 crore shares, which translated to a 5.78 per cent stake in SWSOLAR. Additionally, Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala sold 31.50 lakh shares, or a 1.35 per cent holding in the renewable energy firm.

The share sale, conducted within a price range of Rs 623.28 to Rs 630.01 per share, led to a combined transaction value of Rs 1,039.88 crore. Subsequently, Shapoorji Pallonji's stake in SWSOLAR declined from 12.73 per cent to 6.95 per cent, while Daruvala's holding decreased from 1.48 per cent to 0.13 per cent. Meanwhile, the total promoter and promoter group shareholding dropped from 52.91 per cent to 45.77 per cent. Notably, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius collectively acquired 66 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 623 apiece, accumulating a total value of Rs 411.18 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024