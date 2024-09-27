Left Menu

Deadly Explosion at Fuel Station in Dagestan

Five people, including a child, were killed and ten others wounded in an explosion at a fuel station in Dagestan, Russia. The blast disrupted the power supply and sparked a criminal investigation. Authorities are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:20 IST
Deadly Explosion at Fuel Station in Dagestan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

(Updates death toll, adds details) MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) -

An explosion at a fuel station in Russia's Dagestan region killed five people, including a child, and wounded ten others, the country's emergencies ministry reported Friday. The blast occurred outside Makhachkala, the regional capital.

Dagenergo, the regional power operator, reported damage to energy infrastructure, causing partial power supply disruption in nearby districts. The local branch of the Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case and is working to determine the incident's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024