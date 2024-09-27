Deadly Explosion at Fuel Station in Dagestan
Five people, including a child, were killed and ten others wounded in an explosion at a fuel station in Dagestan, Russia. The blast disrupted the power supply and sparked a criminal investigation. Authorities are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(Updates death toll, adds details) MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) -
An explosion at a fuel station in Russia's Dagestan region killed five people, including a child, and wounded ten others, the country's emergencies ministry reported Friday. The blast occurred outside Makhachkala, the regional capital.
Dagenergo, the regional power operator, reported damage to energy infrastructure, causing partial power supply disruption in nearby districts. The local branch of the Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case and is working to determine the incident's circumstances.
