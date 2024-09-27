India Slashes Export Duty on Parboiled Rice by Half
India has announced a reduction in the export duty on parboiled rice from 20% to 10%. This decision comes after the country faced agricultural challenges due to below-normal rainfall, which had originally prompted the higher duty in 2023.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:36 IST
- Country:
- India
India has announced a significant reduction in the export duty on parboiled rice, lowering it from 20% to 10%, according to a government notification issued on Friday.
The decision comes as a relief to exporters and is seen as a move to stabilize the market. India, the world's largest rice exporter, had imposed the 20% duty earlier in 2023, following below-normal rainfall that adversely affected its crop yield.
This policy shift aims to boost rice exports and manage the economic impact of the previous adverse weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Google Chrome Introduces 'Instant Unsubscribe' to Streamline Notifications
Govt hikes basic customs duty on refined palm, soya bean and sunflower oil from 12.5 pc to 32.5 pc, effective Sep 14: Notification.
Govt halves export duty on onion to 20 pc, effective September 14: Notification.
West Bengal govt tells SC it would withdraw its notification for women doctors limiting duty hours to 12 hours and night duty avoidance.
Manoj Kumar Verma replaces Vineet Goyal as new commissioner of Kolkata Police: notification.