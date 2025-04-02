Gujarat government forms SIT to probe warehouse explosion that killed 21 persons: notification.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat government forms SIT to probe warehouse explosion that killed 21 persons: notification.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- warehouse
- explosion
- SIT
- investigation
- death
- toll
- safety
- regulations
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Toll: Unrelenting Strikes in Gaza
Death toll from new Israeli airstrikes in Gaza rises to 69, according to hospitals receiving bodies, reports AP.
Land-for-Jobs Scandal: High-Stakes Investigation of Lalu Prasad's Family
Peru Declares Emergency Amid Surge in Violence After Singer's Death
A court in UP's Mainpuri gives death penalty to three in 44-year-old case in which 24 Dalits were killed.