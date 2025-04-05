President Murmu gives assent to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament: Notification.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:27 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
