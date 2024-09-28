BJP Vows Punishment Over Coldplay Ticket Black Marketing Allegations
BJP leader Ram Kadam condemns alleged black marketing of Coldplay concert tickets, promising strict action. Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow CEO in connection to the controversy, following a complaint of inflated resale prices. Investigation underway to uncover the conspiracy.
- Country:
- India
Following a summons issued by the Mumbai Police to the BookMyShow CEO over allegations of black marketing tickets for British rock band Coldplay's concert, BJP leader Ram Kadam declared the party's zero-tolerance policy for such activities in Maharashtra, stating that those involved will face jail time.
Speaking to ANI, Kadam described the situation as a 'planned conspiracy' involving the concert organizers and ticket-selling platforms. He expressed confidence that the Mumbai Police would soon uncover the culprits. According to Kadam, this incident would not be tolerated under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's administration.
The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing has summoned Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, BookMyShow's parent company, and the company's technical head. The summons followed a complaint by Advocate Amit Vyas, who accused BookMyShow of facilitating ticket resale at inflated prices. The investigation continues as the CEO is expected to provide a statement on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
