Fire Disrupts Production at Tata Electronics' iPhone Component Plant in India

A fire on Saturday disrupted production at Tata Electronics' plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which manufactures Apple iPhone components. At least 10 people received medical treatment. The incident, impacting Apple's supply chain, saw production halted and staff sent home. Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:04 IST
A major fire on Saturday disrupted production at a key Tata Electronics plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which manufactures Apple iPhone components. At least 10 people received medical treatment, with two hospitalized.

The incident represents another challenge for Apple's supply chain as the tech giant looks to diversify beyond China, eyeing India as a significant growth market. Production was paused and employees sent home as investigations commenced.

"Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all employees are safe," stated a Tata Electronics spokesperson. The fire occurred in an area used to store chemicals, with its cause currently under investigation.

