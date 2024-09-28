SIT Probes Allegations of Adulteration in Tirupati Laddoo Prasadam

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday initiated an inquiry into allegations of adulteration in the famous Tirupati Laddoo Prasadam. The investigation commenced in Tirupati, with the team holding a detailed meeting at Padmavathi Guest House.

The controversy erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of the laddus during the previous YSRCP administration. YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy countered these allegations, accusing CM Naidu of fabricating the claims to divert political focus.

Reddy further criticized Naidu for obstructing his planned visit to the Tirumala temple, stating that police have issued notices to YSRCP leaders across the state. According to Reddy, the notices prevent YSRCP leaders from attending the temple visit, a move he claims is aimed at shifting political attention by raising the laddu issue. Reddy condemned Naidu's statements, asserting that they undermine the sanctity and pride of Tirumala.

(With inputs from agencies.)