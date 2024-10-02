Market Turmoil Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

Investor anxiety surged as markets tumbled on Tuesday post Iran's missile attack on Israel, leading to a rush towards safe-haven assets like Treasuries and gold. This incident has ignited fears of escalating geopolitical tensions.

The S&P 500 fell 1.4% before closing down 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.3% before recovering to end 1.5% lower. Oil prices surged, reflecting concerns over potential supply disruptions from the Gulf region.

Upcoming U.S. elections and a critical jobs report further compound market uncertainty. Experts caution that an escalation in conflict between Iran and Israel could spell further market instability and higher oil prices, keeping investors on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)