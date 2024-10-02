Left Menu

Hong Kong Shares Surge Amid China's Stimulus and Home Purchase Easing

Hong Kong shares experienced their sixth consecutive session of gains on Wednesday, buoyed by China's stimulus measures and relaxed home purchase rules. By midday, the Hang Seng Index had increased by 6%, marking its highest level since January of the previous year. Mainland Chinese markets remained closed for Golden Week.

Hong Kong shares climbed for the sixth straight session on Wednesday, propelled by China's recent stimulus measures and eased home purchase regulations. The Hang Seng Index saw a 6% increase by the midday break, reaching 22,401.74, its highest point since January of last year. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong surged 7.21% to 8,051.39.

The Hong Kong market reopened following the National Day holiday, with mainland Chinese markets closed for Golden Week. BNP Paribas noted that while recent policy measures may not immediately boost economic growth, investors are watching for signs of consumer confidence during the Golden Week holidays.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index rose 1.57%, while Japan's Nikkei index dropped 1.65%. Leading the gains among H-shares were Longfor at 28.86%, Meituan at 14.94%, and Ping An Insurance at 13.26%. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced by 8.72%, while the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index surged 14.68%. Energy and IT stocks also saw significant increases, rising 4.1% and 6.2%, respectively.

