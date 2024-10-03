Kejriwal Steps Down: Transition to New Home as Atishi Takes Charge as Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) prominent leader, is set to vacate the official Chief Minister's residence following his resignation. Sources within the party indicate that he will be relocating to a bungalow on Ferozshah Road, an offer graciously extended by AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

The AAP confirmed the transition, emphasizing Kejriwal's search for a dispute-free property, preferably within New Delhi, to maintain his connection with constituents as an MLA. The announcement comes after Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Delhi LG VK Saxena on September 17, as he dealt with legal challenges linked to an excise policy case.

Amid this development, Atishi took the oath as Delhi's new Chief Minister on September 22. She succeeds Kejriwal and is the third female to hold the position. In a symbolic gesture, she placed an empty chair beside hers to honor her predecessor, expressing confidence in his possible return as CM, contingent on a renewed mandate in the 2025 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)