Leaders Unite in Festive Spirit as Navratri Begins

Political leaders across India, including Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, extended heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. The nine-day festival celebrates Goddess Durga's divine feminine energy through vibrant rituals and unity, with devotees nationwide partaking in the festive spirit and cultural performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi, LoP Lok Sabha and Congress MP (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian political figures, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have extended their warm wishes to the public on the revered occasion of Navratri, a festival celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga.

Rahul Gandhi shared his wishes on X, expressing hope for happiness and prosperity filled with the blessings of Maa Durga. His sister, Priyanka Gandhi, reinforced the message, focusing on health and prosperity for devotees worldwide. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also conveyed greetings, wishing for the embodiment of power to bring peace and joy.

Festivities began as temples saw an influx of devotees. In New Delhi, the Shri Adhya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir hosted vibrant celebrations, while in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Durga Puja at Jodhpur Park, emphasizing unity and inclusivity. The nine-day festival, marked by spiritual devotion and cultural performances, sees each day dedicated to different forms of the goddess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

