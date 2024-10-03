Leaders Unite in Festive Spirit as Navratri Begins

Indian political figures, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have extended their warm wishes to the public on the revered occasion of Navratri, a festival celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga.

Rahul Gandhi shared his wishes on X, expressing hope for happiness and prosperity filled with the blessings of Maa Durga. His sister, Priyanka Gandhi, reinforced the message, focusing on health and prosperity for devotees worldwide. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also conveyed greetings, wishing for the embodiment of power to bring peace and joy.

Festivities began as temples saw an influx of devotees. In New Delhi, the Shri Adhya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir hosted vibrant celebrations, while in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Durga Puja at Jodhpur Park, emphasizing unity and inclusivity. The nine-day festival, marked by spiritual devotion and cultural performances, sees each day dedicated to different forms of the goddess.

(With inputs from agencies.)