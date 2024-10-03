Coal Production Surges: A 32% Increase in Captive and Commercial Blocks

Coal production from both captive and commercial coal blocks saw an impressive 32% increase, reaching 79.72 million tonnes in the April to September period of the current fiscal year.

This growth marks a significant rise from the previous fiscal's output of 60.52 million tonnes during the same period. Correspondingly, coal dispatch expanded by 34% year-over-year, up from 65.37 million tonnes in the first half of FY'24 to 87.86 million tonnes in H1 of FY'25.

The Ministry of Coal has commended stakeholders for their contributions and remains focused on helping coal block allottees overcome challenges. Through partnerships and initiatives, the ministry seeks to optimize operations, ultimately ensuring continuous and reliable coal supplies to meet the nation's escalating energy demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)