Left Menu

India Joins Global Energy Efficiency Movement: A Step Toward Sustainability

India has taken a remarkable step toward sustainability by joining the International Energy Efficiency Hub. This strategic move enhances India's energy narrative, promoting efficiency, reducing emissions, and facilitating collaboration. Implemented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, India's membership in the Hub aligns with national energy goals for a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:11 IST
India Joins Global Energy Efficiency Movement: A Step Toward Sustainability
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the signing of a 'Letter of Intent' to join the International Energy Efficiency Hub. This global platform aims to enhance collaboration and energy efficiency across borders, strengthening India's commitment to sustainable development and greenhouse gas emission reduction.

The Hub, established in 2020 as the new frontier of the International Partnership for Energy Efficiency Cooperation, hosts a coalition of governments, international organizations, and private entities worldwide. By joining, India taps into a wealth of expertise and resources, potentially advancing its domestic energy initiatives. Sixteen countries, including major players like the United States, China, and Germany, are already part of this collective endeavor.

Through active participation in the Hub, India stands to gain from shared expertise and contribute to international energy efficiency efforts. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency is tasked with spearheading India's integration into the Hub's activities, ensuring alignment with the nation's energy efficiency goals. This move is crucial for India's pursuit of a low-carbon economy and strengthening energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024