India’s Push for Oilseed Self-Reliance: A New Chapter
The Indian government launches the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oilseeds, focusing on boosting domestic oilseed production to achieve self-reliance. With Rs 10,103 crores invested over seven years, the mission aims to increase production and reduce import dependence, ensuring better economic returns for farmers and environmental benefits.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive step towards achieving self-reliance in edible oils, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds). Set to roll out from 2024-25 to 2030-31, the mission features a substantial financial commitment of Rs 10,103 crores.
The initiative aims to enhance the yield of principal oilseed crops, targeting an increase from the current 39 million tonnes to 69.7 million tonnes by 2030. By fostering the production of crops like rapeseed-mustard, groundnut, soybean, and others, combined with secondary sources, the mission seeks to meet 72% of domestic oil demand.
As a part of wider agricultural reform, the mission will implement advanced seed technology and create 65 new seed hubs. By promoting intercropping and expanding oilseed cultivation into fallow lands, the initiative is also set to drive economic benefits for farmers while reducing import dependency and conserving foreign exchange.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Congress Leader Demands Compensation for Flood-Affected Farmers
Mizoram Government Launches 'Bana Kaih' to Boost Small Entrepreneurs and Farmers
Mizoram CM Launches 'Handholding Scheme' to Boost Entrepreneurs and Farmers
Rising Water Levels Threaten Nigerian Farmers in Benue State
Empowering Women and Farmers: Hemant Soren's Vision for Jharkhand