India’s Push for Oilseed Self-Reliance: A New Chapter

In a decisive step towards achieving self-reliance in edible oils, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds). Set to roll out from 2024-25 to 2030-31, the mission features a substantial financial commitment of Rs 10,103 crores.

The initiative aims to enhance the yield of principal oilseed crops, targeting an increase from the current 39 million tonnes to 69.7 million tonnes by 2030. By fostering the production of crops like rapeseed-mustard, groundnut, soybean, and others, combined with secondary sources, the mission seeks to meet 72% of domestic oil demand.

As a part of wider agricultural reform, the mission will implement advanced seed technology and create 65 new seed hubs. By promoting intercropping and expanding oilseed cultivation into fallow lands, the initiative is also set to drive economic benefits for farmers while reducing import dependency and conserving foreign exchange.

