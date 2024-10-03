Left Menu

Indian Agriculture Gets a Boost: Cabinet Merges Key Schemes

The Indian government has streamlined Centrally Sponsored Schemes under the Ministry of Agriculture into two major initiatives, PM Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana, fostering sustainable agriculture, food security, and enhanced state flexibility, with a substantial budget of Rs 1,01,321.61 crore.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Tourism and Culture (File photo/X @gssjodhpur). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government took a significant step to bolster the agricultural sector with the Union Cabinet's decision to merge all Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) under the Ministry of Agriculture into two primary schemes: the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and the Krishonnati Yojana (KY).

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hailed this move as a 'big boost for Indian agriculture,' emphasizing its potential to drive sustainable farming, enhance food security, and empower states to tailor agricultural strategies to local needs. PM-RKVY is set to focus on sustainable agriculture, while KY will aim to ensure food security and self-sufficiency.

These initiatives, with an impressive budget of Rs 1,01,321.61 crore, support various sub-programs like the National Mission for Edible Oil, Digital Agriculture, and a special accelerator fund for agri-startups, illustrating the government's commitment to addressing nutrition security, climate resilience, and innovation in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

