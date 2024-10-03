Indian Agriculture Gets a Boost: Cabinet Merges Key Schemes

The Indian government took a significant step to bolster the agricultural sector with the Union Cabinet's decision to merge all Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) under the Ministry of Agriculture into two primary schemes: the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and the Krishonnati Yojana (KY).

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hailed this move as a 'big boost for Indian agriculture,' emphasizing its potential to drive sustainable farming, enhance food security, and empower states to tailor agricultural strategies to local needs. PM-RKVY is set to focus on sustainable agriculture, while KY will aim to ensure food security and self-sufficiency.

These initiatives, with an impressive budget of Rs 1,01,321.61 crore, support various sub-programs like the National Mission for Edible Oil, Digital Agriculture, and a special accelerator fund for agri-startups, illustrating the government's commitment to addressing nutrition security, climate resilience, and innovation in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)