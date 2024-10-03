Assam Rifles Seize Explosive Ordnance in Tengnoupal Operation
During a strategic operation in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, Assam Rifles discovered a cache of weaponry, including IEDs, grenades, and firearms, following credible intelligence tips. The seized materials have been handed over to authorities.
In a decisive intelligence-driven operation, Assam Rifles uncovered a significant stockpile of ammunition and explosives in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, as reported on Thursday.
The operation, conducted on October 1, targeted the general area of Senam village following precise intelligence about potential threats. Search teams deployed specialized explosive detection equipment and canines to locate the hidden arsenal.
The search yielded a substantial collection including 15 large Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 42 country-made grenades, firearms, and ammunition. Additional seized items comprised hand grenades, pistols, and detonators. All recovered materials have been relinquished to Manipur Police for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
