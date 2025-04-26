Blast at Nagpur Explosives Unit Injures Two Women

A blast rocked SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur on Saturday, injuring two female workers, according to police reports.

The incident left Vandana Jangle and Archana Lokhande with burn injuries on their hands. Both victims are currently hospitalized as local authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the explosion.

SBL Energy Limited, known for manufacturing a range of explosives including slurry and emulsion types, now faces scrutiny as police and civic officials examine the site and proceed with case registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)