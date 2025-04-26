Blast at Nagpur Explosives Unit Injures Two Women
A blast at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur injured two women, Vandana Jangle and Archana Lokhande. They sustained burn injuries and have been hospitalized. Police and civic officials are on site, and case registration is progressing. The unit makes industrial and mining explosives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A blast rocked SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur on Saturday, injuring two female workers, according to police reports.
The incident left Vandana Jangle and Archana Lokhande with burn injuries on their hands. Both victims are currently hospitalized as local authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the explosion.
SBL Energy Limited, known for manufacturing a range of explosives including slurry and emulsion types, now faces scrutiny as police and civic officials examine the site and proceed with case registration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- blast
- Nagpur
- explosives
- industrial
- injuries
- SBL Energy
- police
- women
- investigation
- hospitalized
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tension in Kashmir: PDP Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act Quelled by Police
Mumbai Police Busts Prostitution Racket, Rescues Minor
Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee Team Up for Horror Comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'
Punjab Police Transfers Papalpreet Singh Amid Allegations of Unfair Detention
Varanasi Police Arrest Three More in Disturbing Gang Rape Case