Left Menu

Blast at Nagpur Explosives Unit Injures Two Women

A blast at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur injured two women, Vandana Jangle and Archana Lokhande. They sustained burn injuries and have been hospitalized. Police and civic officials are on site, and case registration is progressing. The unit makes industrial and mining explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:29 IST
Blast at Nagpur Explosives Unit Injures Two Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A blast rocked SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur on Saturday, injuring two female workers, according to police reports.

The incident left Vandana Jangle and Archana Lokhande with burn injuries on their hands. Both victims are currently hospitalized as local authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the explosion.

SBL Energy Limited, known for manufacturing a range of explosives including slurry and emulsion types, now faces scrutiny as police and civic officials examine the site and proceed with case registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025