Tragic Collision Claims Ten Lives in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic turn of events, a collision between a truck and a tractor claimed the lives of ten laborers and injured three others near the Kachhwa border in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The fatal accident unfolded on the well-trafficked GT Road, sending shockwaves through the local community.

According to the police, the tractor, carrying thirteen individuals, was struck from behind by an out-of-control truck. The laborers, who worked in Bhadohi, were on their way back to their village in Banaras when the unfortunate incident occurred. Emergency responders quickly arrived, dispatching the injured to Banaras Hindu University hospital for medical care.

Law enforcement has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation into the deadly crash. "The scene was distressing," said Mirzapur Superintendent of Police, Abhinandan, urging for vigilance on the roads and confirming that legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)