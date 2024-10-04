Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Ten Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Ten laborers were killed, and three injured in a severe truck and tractor collision near the Kachhwa border in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. The tragic accident occurred on GT Road. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the injured have been hospitalized for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:59 IST
Mirzapur Superintendent of Police , Abhinandan (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic turn of events, a collision between a truck and a tractor claimed the lives of ten laborers and injured three others near the Kachhwa border in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The fatal accident unfolded on the well-trafficked GT Road, sending shockwaves through the local community.

According to the police, the tractor, carrying thirteen individuals, was struck from behind by an out-of-control truck. The laborers, who worked in Bhadohi, were on their way back to their village in Banaras when the unfortunate incident occurred. Emergency responders quickly arrived, dispatching the injured to Banaras Hindu University hospital for medical care.

Law enforcement has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation into the deadly crash. "The scene was distressing," said Mirzapur Superintendent of Police, Abhinandan, urging for vigilance on the roads and confirming that legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

