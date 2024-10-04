Delhi Medical Association Urges Action Against Rising Violence on Doctors

In a significant move to curb escalating violence against medical professionals, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) representatives met with Sanjay Arora, the Commissioner of Delhi Police. They submitted a memorandum focused on enhancing protections for healthcare workers, as reported in a recent press release.

The discussions emphasized raising awareness among police personnel about the Prevention of Violence Against Medical Professionals Act, 2008. The DMA underscored the importance of mandatory institutional First Information Reports (FIRs) in cases of violence and the establishment of dedicated distress numbers in each district.

Further, the association called for regular sensitization meetings between police leadership and healthcare representatives to foster collaboration and ensure protection. These demands are fueled by recent tragic events, including the rape and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, which spurred nationwide protests and highlighted the urgent need for enhanced security for medical staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)