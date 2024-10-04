Left Menu

Modon Holding PSC Drives Ras El Hekma Project

Modon Holding PSC, a prominent entity under the ADQ group, has been appointed as the primary developer for the prestigious Ras El Hekma project in Egypt. This development is expected to enhance urban infrastructure and reinforce economic ties between the UAE and Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:31 IST
This appointment marks a significant milestone in fostering Egypt-UAE economic relationships, with Modon Holding PSC leveraging its expertise in urban development to bring about substantial infrastructural advancements.

The Ras El Hekma initiative is expected not only to invigorate the local economy but also to set a benchmark for future developmental projects within the region. This development aligns with broader strategies to enhance bilateral economic ties and drive sustainable urban growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

