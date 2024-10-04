Modon Holding PSC Drives Ras El Hekma Project
Modon Holding PSC, a prominent entity under the ADQ group, has been appointed as the primary developer for the prestigious Ras El Hekma project in Egypt. This development is expected to enhance urban infrastructure and reinforce economic ties between the UAE and Egypt.
Modon Holding PSC has been designated as the principal developer for the Ras El Hekma project in Egypt, a notable undertaking underscoring the UAE's commitment to international collaborations and development projects. The company, part of the influential ADQ group, is poised to transform this Egyptian locale with innovative infrastructure.
This appointment marks a significant milestone in fostering Egypt-UAE economic relationships, with Modon Holding PSC leveraging its expertise in urban development to bring about substantial infrastructural advancements.
The Ras El Hekma initiative is expected not only to invigorate the local economy but also to set a benchmark for future developmental projects within the region. This development aligns with broader strategies to enhance bilateral economic ties and drive sustainable urban growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
