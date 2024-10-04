Left Menu

IAF's Indigenisation Drive: Aiming for Independence in Defense Production by 2047

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh emphasized the IAF's goal to produce its entire inventory domestically by 2047, amid delays in the Tejas jet production. He highlighted the need for India to match China's technological and production speed, while reaffirming the strength of Indian military personnel.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh announced the Indian Air Force's ambitious plan to achieve complete domestic production of its equipment inventory by 2047. During a press conference, he highlighted the need for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to meet its commitment of producing 24 Tejas jets annually to overcome delivery delays.

Marshal Singh emphasized that while Indian military personnel excel, the nation must improve its technological prowess and production pace to compete with China. He acknowledged India's technological lag despite previous advancements and expressed confidence in India closing the gap over time.

Addressing the eastern Ladakh standoff with China, Singh noted rapid infrastructure developments by the neighbor, stressing the importance of self-reliance in arms amidst global supply chain disruptions. With existing issues and future conflicts anticipated, the IAF focuses on indigenization to safeguard security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

