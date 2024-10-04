Supreme Court Stands Firm on Biden's EPA Rules
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to delay new Biden administration air pollution rules aimed at reducing mercury and methane emissions, following challenges from Republican-led states and industry groups. The rules require significant emissions cuts at coal plants and oil and gas sites.
The U.S. Supreme Court took a decisive stand on Friday, opting not to suspend the Biden administration's stringent new air pollution regulations. These rules, crafted to limit emissions of mercury and methane, were contested by a cohort of Republican-led states and numerous industry groups.
Implemented under the Clean Air Act, the regulations mandate a significant reduction of mercury emissions by 67% from coal-fired power plants, and an even steeper 70% cut from lignite coal plants. Methane emissions, particularly from oil and gas operations, face tighter restrictions, including flaring limitations and new leak-monitoring requirements.
This decision comes amidst recent moves by the Supreme Court to curtail the Environmental Protection Agency's regulatory powers, having previously restrained the EPA on issues ranging from ozone emissions to broader environmental protections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- EPA
- Biden
- air pollution
- mercury
- methane
- clean air
- rules
- coal plants
- oil and gas
ALSO READ
At least 30 people killed after a methane leak sparked an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, state media reports, AP.
Deadly Methane Blast in Iranian Coal Mine Claims 30 Lives
Climate Group Calls for Global Action: Tax Oil, Boost Renewables, Cut Methane
Methane Explosion at Iranian Coal Mine Kills 30
Josler Energy Partners with Heath Consultants and IGL to Reduce Methane Emissions