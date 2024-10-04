Supreme Court Stands Firm on Biden's EPA Rules

The U.S. Supreme Court took a decisive stand on Friday, opting not to suspend the Biden administration's stringent new air pollution regulations. These rules, crafted to limit emissions of mercury and methane, were contested by a cohort of Republican-led states and numerous industry groups.

Implemented under the Clean Air Act, the regulations mandate a significant reduction of mercury emissions by 67% from coal-fired power plants, and an even steeper 70% cut from lignite coal plants. Methane emissions, particularly from oil and gas operations, face tighter restrictions, including flaring limitations and new leak-monitoring requirements.

This decision comes amidst recent moves by the Supreme Court to curtail the Environmental Protection Agency's regulatory powers, having previously restrained the EPA on issues ranging from ozone emissions to broader environmental protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)