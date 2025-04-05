Left Menu

Mercury Rising: Madhya Pradesh Braces for Summer Heat Waves

Madhya Pradesh is set to experience significant temperature hikes, with mercury expected to rise by two to five degrees Celsius. Starting April 7, the region is likely to face its first summer heat waves, prompting a yellow warning, which may worsen into an orange warning later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:57 IST
Mercury Rising: Madhya Pradesh Braces for Summer Heat Waves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is bracing for a heat surge from April 7, with temperatures slated to spike by two to five degrees Celsius over five days. Meteorological experts have issued a yellow warning anticipating the season's first heat waves, potentially escalating to an orange alert.

The intense heat is projected to grip regions of Gwalior and Chambal, including Sheopur, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Daita, Bhind, and Morena. Heat conditions will extend to Neemuch and Mandsaur in west Madhya Pradesh initially, spreading to eastern and northern districts.

The India Meteorological Department warns of heat waves advancing to Tikamgarh, Chhattarpur, and Niwari by midweek. As the temperature nearly hits 39 degrees Celsius, caution is advised due to possible widespread disruptions in daily activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025