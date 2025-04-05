Mercury Rising: Madhya Pradesh Braces for Summer Heat Waves

Madhya Pradesh is bracing for a heat surge from April 7, with temperatures slated to spike by two to five degrees Celsius over five days. Meteorological experts have issued a yellow warning anticipating the season's first heat waves, potentially escalating to an orange alert.

The intense heat is projected to grip regions of Gwalior and Chambal, including Sheopur, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Daita, Bhind, and Morena. Heat conditions will extend to Neemuch and Mandsaur in west Madhya Pradesh initially, spreading to eastern and northern districts.

The India Meteorological Department warns of heat waves advancing to Tikamgarh, Chhattarpur, and Niwari by midweek. As the temperature nearly hits 39 degrees Celsius, caution is advised due to possible widespread disruptions in daily activities.

