Asia Index Unveils New Indices for Diverse Investment Strategies

Asia Index, a fully owned subsidiary of leading stock exchange BSE Ltd, announced on Friday the introduction of three new indices, namely BSE Sensex Sixty 65: 35, BSE Sensex Sixty, and BSE Power and Energy Index.

According to a statement from Asia Index, these indices are designed to be used for benchmarking portfolio management strategies, mutual fund schemes, and fund portfolios.

The indices are also suitable for passive investment strategies like ETFs and Index Funds, as well as evaluating company performance within the mentioned sectors.

Furthermore, investors can explore a wider range of market opportunities, enriching their investment approaches with these latest enhancements to BSE's index offerings.

BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35 includes constituents from BSE Sensex and BSE Sensex Next 30 in a 65:35 ratio, whereas BSE Sensex Sixty comprises constituents based on free float market capitalisation. The Power and Energy Index will assess performance in the 'Energy' and 'Utility' sectors of the BSE 500.

Ashutosh Singh, MD and CEO of Asia Index Pvt Ltd, expressed that these new offerings signify a step towards expanding the organization's product range, with a commitment to continued innovation in collaboration with capital market participants.

