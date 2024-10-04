Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Secures Massive Rs 293.36 Crore for Infrastructure Projects

Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced five projects worth Rs 293.36 crore, enhancing infrastructure across various districts. Key developments include roads in Hamirpur, Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, and a bridge in Kangra. Singh emphasized collaborative efforts with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to achieve progress in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:57 IST
Himachal Pradesh Secures Massive Rs 293.36 Crore for Infrastructure Projects
Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major infrastructure boost for Himachal Pradesh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced on Friday the approval of five significant projects, totaling Rs 293.36 crore. These initiatives involve the construction and enhancement of roads in Hamirpur, Shimla, Kangra, and Mandi districts, aimed at fostering regional connectivity.

The detailed allocation includes Rs 54.87 crore for the Tikkar-Jarole-Gahan-Nankhari-Khamari road and Rs 41.10 crore for the Sujanpur Tihra to Sandhol road, both in Hamirpur. Another Rs 79.25 crore is designated for upgrading the Navgaon-Beri road, also situated in the same district. A noteworthy sum of Rs 86.34 crore is earmarked for a new bridge over Gaj Khad in Kangra, continuing a project initiated by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Additionally, Mandi district will benefit from a Rs 31.80 crore allocation for the Bakhrot-Karsog-Sanarali-Sainj road.

Singh stressed the importance of collective effort in achieving these developments. He highlighted his collaboration with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, indicating multiple discussions that led to the acquisition of these projects. In addressing political dynamics, Singh acknowledged the contributions of others, including former Union Minister Anurag Thakur and made a pointed remark about actress and MP Kangana Ranaut's role in fostering regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024