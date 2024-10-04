Himachal Pradesh Secures Massive Rs 293.36 Crore for Infrastructure Projects
Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced five projects worth Rs 293.36 crore, enhancing infrastructure across various districts. Key developments include roads in Hamirpur, Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, and a bridge in Kangra. Singh emphasized collaborative efforts with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to achieve progress in the state.
In a major infrastructure boost for Himachal Pradesh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced on Friday the approval of five significant projects, totaling Rs 293.36 crore. These initiatives involve the construction and enhancement of roads in Hamirpur, Shimla, Kangra, and Mandi districts, aimed at fostering regional connectivity.
The detailed allocation includes Rs 54.87 crore for the Tikkar-Jarole-Gahan-Nankhari-Khamari road and Rs 41.10 crore for the Sujanpur Tihra to Sandhol road, both in Hamirpur. Another Rs 79.25 crore is designated for upgrading the Navgaon-Beri road, also situated in the same district. A noteworthy sum of Rs 86.34 crore is earmarked for a new bridge over Gaj Khad in Kangra, continuing a project initiated by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Additionally, Mandi district will benefit from a Rs 31.80 crore allocation for the Bakhrot-Karsog-Sanarali-Sainj road.
Singh stressed the importance of collective effort in achieving these developments. He highlighted his collaboration with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, indicating multiple discussions that led to the acquisition of these projects. In addressing political dynamics, Singh acknowledged the contributions of others, including former Union Minister Anurag Thakur and made a pointed remark about actress and MP Kangana Ranaut's role in fostering regional growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
