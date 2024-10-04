H&M's Feather-Free Future: A Step Towards Ethical Fashion

Swedish clothing retailer H&M announced its commitment to phasing out virgin down and feathers by 2025. The move towards using only post-consumer recycled sources for these materials marks a significant shift in the company's sustainability efforts.

Currently, approximately 90% of the down and feathers utilized by H&M originate from recycled items, showcasing the brand's proactive approach to sustainability. H&M reiterated this commitment in an emailed statement, reinforcing its stance on responsible material sourcing.

Animal rights organizations, such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), have persistently campaigned for fashion brands to abandon the use of animal-derived materials. Earlier this year, PETA activists drew attention to the issue by protesting in duck costumes at H&M's annual shareholders' meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)