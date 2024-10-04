Left Menu

H&M's Feather-Free Future: A Step Towards Ethical Fashion

Swedish clothing giant H&M announced plans to eliminate virgin down and feathers from its products by 2025, opting instead for post-consumer recycled sources. Currently, about 90% of down used is recycled. The decision aligns with demands from animal welfare groups like PETA, which have long advocated for animal-free materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Swedish clothing retailer H&M announced its commitment to phasing out virgin down and feathers by 2025. The move towards using only post-consumer recycled sources for these materials marks a significant shift in the company's sustainability efforts.

Currently, approximately 90% of the down and feathers utilized by H&M originate from recycled items, showcasing the brand's proactive approach to sustainability. H&M reiterated this commitment in an emailed statement, reinforcing its stance on responsible material sourcing.

Animal rights organizations, such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), have persistently campaigned for fashion brands to abandon the use of animal-derived materials. Earlier this year, PETA activists drew attention to the issue by protesting in duck costumes at H&M's annual shareholders' meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

