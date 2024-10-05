U.S. Stocks Surge: Jobs Report Provides Market Boost

The major U.S. stock indexes climbed on Friday following a stronger-than-expected jobs report, which alleviated concerns about a weakening economy. September saw the highest jobs gains in six months, and unemployment dropped to 4.1%.

Traders adjusted their expectations for the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, reducing the likelihood of a 50-basis-point rate cut to just 8%, down from 31% earlier. "This data suggests continued solid economic activity," remarked Peter Cardillo, a chief market economist.

On Wall Street, small caps shone as the Russell 2000 index rose by 1.1%, matching gains in financials. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East spurred a rise in energy stocks, but challenges linger for Spirit Airlines and Rivian.

