Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Surge: Jobs Report Provides Market Boost

U.S. stock indexes rose as a strong jobs report indicated robust economic growth, alleviating concerns of an economic slowdown. This influenced traders to scale back expectations of a significant Federal Reserve rate cut. Energy stocks soared amidst Middle Eastern tensions, while certain companies faced individual challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:08 IST
U.S. Stocks Surge: Jobs Report Provides Market Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The major U.S. stock indexes climbed on Friday following a stronger-than-expected jobs report, which alleviated concerns about a weakening economy. September saw the highest jobs gains in six months, and unemployment dropped to 4.1%.

Traders adjusted their expectations for the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, reducing the likelihood of a 50-basis-point rate cut to just 8%, down from 31% earlier. "This data suggests continued solid economic activity," remarked Peter Cardillo, a chief market economist.

On Wall Street, small caps shone as the Russell 2000 index rose by 1.1%, matching gains in financials. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East spurred a rise in energy stocks, but challenges linger for Spirit Airlines and Rivian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024