Golden Farms Revolutionizes Indian Agri-Supply Chain

Golden Farms, a new online marketplace introduced by AgCare Technologies with backing from Safex Chemicals, is set to transform India's agricultural input supply chain. The platform facilitates direct procurement from manufacturers, ensuring both competitive pricing and superior product quality.

Having invested Rs 100 crore in AgCare Technologies, Safex is committed to expanding its reach across rural India, delivering to over 16,000 PIN codes nationwide. The app currently offers an array of 22 agrochemical products, with a strong focus on herbicides and insecticides.

Supported by an extensive network of over 16,000 dealers, Golden Farms also provides real-time updates on weather and mandi prices, personalized crop advice, and inventory management tools, all aimed at enhancing the efficiency and productivity of India's farmers.

