Left Menu

Golden Farms Revolutionizes Indian Agri-Supply Chain

Golden Farms, an online marketplace launched by Safex Chemicals-backed AgCare Technologies, aims to digitalize India's agricultural supply chain. With an extensive dealer network serving over 16,000 PIN codes, the platform promises streamlined procurement and quality assurance for agricultural inputs, making it crucial for farmers nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:48 IST
Golden Farms Revolutionizes Indian Agri-Supply Chain
  • Country:
  • India

Golden Farms, a new online marketplace introduced by AgCare Technologies with backing from Safex Chemicals, is set to transform India's agricultural input supply chain. The platform facilitates direct procurement from manufacturers, ensuring both competitive pricing and superior product quality.

Having invested Rs 100 crore in AgCare Technologies, Safex is committed to expanding its reach across rural India, delivering to over 16,000 PIN codes nationwide. The app currently offers an array of 22 agrochemical products, with a strong focus on herbicides and insecticides.

Supported by an extensive network of over 16,000 dealers, Golden Farms also provides real-time updates on weather and mandi prices, personalized crop advice, and inventory management tools, all aimed at enhancing the efficiency and productivity of India's farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024