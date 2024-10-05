Left Menu

REC Powers Ahead with Surge in Green Loans

State-owned REC disbursed Rs 90,955 crore in loans during April-September FY25, marking a 20.10% increase from the previous year. Of this, Rs 11,297 crore was allocated as green loans, a 92.68% rise. Renewable energy loans made up 13% of total disbursements in this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned REC has demonstrated significant financial growth, disbursing loans worth Rs 90,955 crore during the first half of FY25, reflecting a 20.10% increase over the same period last year.

Highlighting its commitment to sustainable development, the company allocated Rs 11,297 crore to green loans, an impressive 92.68% year-on-year rise, as stated in their latest report.

In the July-September quarter alone, renewable energy loans comprised 13% of the total, underscoring REC's strategic focus on supporting India's power sector transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

