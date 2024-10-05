REC Powers Ahead with Surge in Green Loans

State-owned REC has demonstrated significant financial growth, disbursing loans worth Rs 90,955 crore during the first half of FY25, reflecting a 20.10% increase over the same period last year.

Highlighting its commitment to sustainable development, the company allocated Rs 11,297 crore to green loans, an impressive 92.68% year-on-year rise, as stated in their latest report.

In the July-September quarter alone, renewable energy loans comprised 13% of the total, underscoring REC's strategic focus on supporting India's power sector transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)