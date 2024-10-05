Left Menu

MEIL Commissions Five Solar Farms in Maharashtra

MEIL has commissioned five solar power plants in Maharashtra, with a total capacity of 19 megawatts, under the PM-KUSUM scheme. The initiative, virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to provide consistent, cost-effective electricity for farmers and contribute surplus energy to the grid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:15 IST
MEIL Commissions Five Solar Farms in Maharashtra
The inauguration ceremony featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated virtually to dedicate the green energy projects to the nation. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An infrastructure giant, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has successfully launched five new solar power plants across Maharashtra, expanding India's renewable energy footprint. The plants, commissioned on Saturday, boast a combined generating capacity of 19 megawatts (MW).

The inauguration ceremony featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated virtually to dedicate the green energy projects to the nation. According to MEIL, the newly established solar farms, situated in Shambhaji Nagar, Nanded, Kolhapur, Akola, and Buldhana, are a testament to India's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, MEIL plans to execute over 400 solar projects throughout nine districts, accumulating a staggering potential of 1,880 MW. This endeavor not only promises uninterrupted daytime power for farmers but also ensures safety against night-time electrical risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024