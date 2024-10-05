MEIL Commissions Five Solar Farms in Maharashtra

An infrastructure giant, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has successfully launched five new solar power plants across Maharashtra, expanding India's renewable energy footprint. The plants, commissioned on Saturday, boast a combined generating capacity of 19 megawatts (MW).

The inauguration ceremony featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated virtually to dedicate the green energy projects to the nation. According to MEIL, the newly established solar farms, situated in Shambhaji Nagar, Nanded, Kolhapur, Akola, and Buldhana, are a testament to India's commitment towards sustainable energy solutions.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, MEIL plans to execute over 400 solar projects throughout nine districts, accumulating a staggering potential of 1,880 MW. This endeavor not only promises uninterrupted daytime power for farmers but also ensures safety against night-time electrical risks.

